Stray Kids' Lee Know injured at MAMA Awards 2025, agency shares health update

Stray Kids member Lee Know was recently injured during his performance at the MAMA Awards 2025. The incident happened during the second night of the event. According to the latest update, he is currently recuperating from an ankle sprain.

On November 30, JYP Entertainment, who is managing the boy group, shared a health update. They shared that Lee Know was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he received treatment after returning to South Korea.

Lee Know injury during MAMA Awards 2025 According to the agency, Lee Know “has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, and in accordance with the medical team’s opinion, he will be receiving appropriate treatment and taking sufficient rest.”

Soompi quoted the official statement from the agency: “Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to inform you about the health condition of Stray Kids member Lee Know.”

“During the 2025 MAMA Awards performance on November 29 (SAT), Lee Know sustained an ankle injury and immediately received the necessary treatment on site. Upon his return to Korea on November 30 (SUN), he immediately visited the hospital to undergo additional examinations and receive treatment.”

“He has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, and in accordance with the medical team’s opinion, he will be receiving appropriate treatment and taking sufficient rest. We kindly request the understanding of fans who may have been concerned, and assure you that we will continue to prioritize the artist’s health as we support Lee Know’s swift recovery.”

MAMA Awards 2025 highlights On Day 1 of MAMA Awards 2025, several of the night’s biggest awards were announced after energetic performances. IVE and ENHYPEN emerged as top winners of the first day, bagging three trophies each. Other winners of the night included Rosé and Bruno Mars for Song of the Year ( for APT). BoyNextDoor won the Favorite Male Group, and Cortis and Hearts2Hearts were named Best New Artist, reported Soompi.

Meanwhile, on day 2, top performers of the event were G-Dragon, aespa, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Riize, and more. Others included All Day Project, Cortis, Kickflip, Idid, Izna, JO1, and Kyoka.

The award show took place against the backdrop of Hong Kong's major tragedy. A massive fire in the Tai Po district killed at least 128 people.

