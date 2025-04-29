Streaming platforms are looking to drastically downsize their web shows, halving both episode duration and overall length as audience attention spans shrink and consumer demand shifts towards light, daily entertainment over extended, dark weekend binges.

Video streaming platforms, which earlier produced near hour-long episodes for seasons spanning a minimum of 8-10 episodes each, are gradually looking to compress the format. As audience appetite for dystopian dramas lasting over eight hours for binge-watching wanes, services are planning lighter and tighter shows where an episode lasts less than 30 minutes.

Further, each season of these premium shows would be limited, ending in about 4-6 episodes. Content studio heads and platform executives say the days of over-spending are long gone and audience feedback is clear: stories cannot be stretched as attention spans are limited and entertainment options many. The model, meant for limited-season shows, is different from the TV+ strategy, where OTT platforms create linear TV-like shows with 50-100 episodes or more, at low cost, over several seasons.

“Today’s audiences, especially across younger and more diverse demographics, have shorter attention spans and a clear preference for flexible, high-impact storytelling. OTT consumption has moved on from being just a weekend binge activity to a more integrated part of daily routines and so, crisp storytelling in shorter durations is resonating well with our audiences," a ZEE5 spokesperson said.

The platform is experimenting with shorter or concise episodic arcs, the person added. ZEE5 originals now average around seven episodes per series, with each episode running approximately 32 minutes.

“While darker, high-stakes thrillers continue to have their place, there’s a notable shift towards more wholesome, family-centric and uplifting narratives. ZEE5 internal data for FY25 has revealed that drama remains the most consumed genre on our platform, clocking 40.2 billion watch minutes. This is followed by strong performance from the romance, thriller and action categories, each contributing significantly to overall engagement," the spokesperson added.

The trend of 8-10 episode shows, with each episode lasting up to 60 minutes, was inspired by the American model, according to producer and director Hemal A. Thakkar. “A 10-episode show essentially makes for 10 hours of viewing time, which isn’t viable anymore, unlike covid when you could sit at home and do nothing," said Thakkar, whose new show Black White & Gray, which premieres early May on SonyLIV, is a docu-fiction drama with episodes lasting 25-35 minutes each.

The longer format—eight or more hour-long episodes—was largely inspired by international shows, agreed Nitin Gupta, chief content officer of Chaupal, an OTT platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content. “That structure worked well in global markets and was adopted here too. But as audience preferences started shifting, it became clear that not everyone enjoys slow-paced or stretched-out stories anymore. Many viewers prefer shorter, more focused content that they can finish quickly. So, while the longer format hasn’t been completely dropped, it’s no longer the default. Platforms are now choosing formats based on what suits the story and the audience best," Gupta said.

Entertainment industry experts emphasize that one of the reasons behind this shift could be cost-effective production, as creating fewer episodes can be more budget friendly. With fewer episodes, platforms might try to prioritize high-quality content for their viewers.

Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra said while thrillers do make for a preferred genre, there is only so much that you can do with dark tales. Therefore, there is plenty of inclination for romance along with comedies. Young adult stories too are making a comeback, he said.

“Indian OTT platforms are shifting towards catering to diverse audiences, with a growing demand for regional language content. This trend might influence the types of themes and subjects explored in content. Platforms are expanding their offerings to cater to diverse linguistic audiences, with a focus on regional content. With mobile consumption dominating, short-form content is becoming increasingly popular, similar to YouTube and Instagram offerings. For this, platforms are experimenting with new genres and formats, including interactive and immersive content. Content like crime dramas and spy thrillers is in high demand, so are light-hearted romantic comedies and family dramas," said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.