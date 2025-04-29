entertainment
OTT Platforms Pivot: Short, sweet shows slowly replacing long, dark dramas
SummaryAs audience attention spans shrink, streaming services are moving towards shorter episodes and fewer shows per season, with many now averaging around 32 minutes. This trend aims to provide engaging, cost-effective content while catering to diverse viewer preferences.
Streaming platforms are looking to drastically downsize their web shows, halving both episode duration and overall length as audience attention spans shrink and consumer demand shifts towards light, daily entertainment over extended, dark weekend binges.
