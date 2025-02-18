Maddock Films has dropped the teaser of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The teaser video on YouTube has gone viral, gaining 6.5 lakh views within a few hours.

The teaser reveals that it’s a story about time loop. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are getting married on the 30th. However, when Rajkummar sleeps at night after the Haldi ceremony on the 29th, the same day gets repeated. And, he is asked to do the Haldi ceremony again.

The teaser features comic lines from the very beginning, with Rajkummar Rao delivering most of the punchlines. It also features the Chor Bazaari song from Love Aaj Kal, a 2009 movie directed by Imtiaz Ali starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Karan Sharma wrote and directed the movie Bhool Chuk Maaf, which Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films produced.

Maddock Films had a spectacular year in 2024. The Bollywood production company minted ₹1,300 crore at the box office from films like Stree 2, Munjya and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Maddock Films has previously collaborated with Rajkummar Rao in Stree, Made In China, Roohi, Hum Do Hamare Do and Stree 2, This is the first time Dinesh Vijan is working with Wamiqa Gabbi.

This year, Maddock Films has released two movies. Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, has earned ₹148.25 crore at the box office so far.

Their second release, Chhaava, has already established its dominance at the box office. Within five days, the Vicky Kaushal film has collected ₹146.01 crore net in India.

Social media reactions Social media users have reacted to the Bhool Chuk Maaf teaser. Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

“A High fiction concept used in Raw and grounded way . Maddock is cooking with it's creativity”

“Maddock ki golden period chal rahi back to back top class movie delivered”

“First time we gonna see time loop film in Bollywood....Interesting!!!”

“Finally someone in bollywood is bringing these things in these days. hope we can really see some cool stuff apart from relatability factor.”