Stree 2 wins best film at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025; best actor and actress go to...

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 winners list has been announced. The event took place in Mumbai on Thursday, where numerous celebrities gathered for a night of celebration.

Among the notable winners were Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Key Winners – Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 Best Film: Stree 2

Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan

Best Actress: Kriti Sanon

Best Director: Kabir Khan

Producer of the Year: Dinesh Vijan

Critics’ Choice Best Film: Laapataa Ladies

Critics’ Best Actor: Vikrant Massey

Critics’ Best Actress: Nitanshi Goel

Best International Feature Film: Emilia Pérez

Best International Actor: Colman Domingo

Best International Actress: Karla Sofía Gascón

Film of the Year: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Web Series: Heeramandi

Best Actor (Web Series): Jitendra Kumar

Best Actress (Web Series): Huma Qureshi

Best Director (Web Series): Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Critics’ Best Web Series: Panchayat Season 3

Critics’ Best Actor (Web Series): Varun Dhawan

Critics’ Best Actress (Web Series): Sonakshi Sinha

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Zeenat Aman

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: Usha Uthup

Artist of the Year: A.R. Rahman

Performer of the Year – Music: Stebin Ben

Television Series of the Year: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Actor (Television): Arjit Taneja

Best Actress (Television): Deepika Singh

About Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Established in 2016 and conceptualised in 2012, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was created to uphold and advance the legacy of Late Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, fondly remembered as the Father of Indian Cinema.

As India’s only independent international film festival, DPIFF is dedicated to celebrating and promoting the work of emerging, independent, and professional filmmakers from around the world.