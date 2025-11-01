Stree 2 wins best film at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025; best actor and actress go to...

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 winners list has been announced. The event took place in Mumbai on Thursday, where numerous celebrities gathered for a night of celebration.
Among the notable winners were Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, and Sonakshi Sinha.
Best Film: Stree 2
Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan
Best Actress: Kriti Sanon
Best Director: Kabir Khan
Producer of the Year: Dinesh Vijan
Critics’ Choice Best Film: Laapataa Ladies
Critics’ Best Actor: Vikrant Massey
Critics’ Best Actress: Nitanshi Goel
Best International Feature Film: Emilia Pérez
Best International Actor: Colman Domingo
Best International Actress: Karla Sofía Gascón
Film of the Year: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Web Series: Heeramandi
Best Actor (Web Series): Jitendra Kumar
Best Actress (Web Series): Huma Qureshi
Best Director (Web Series): Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Critics’ Best Web Series: Panchayat Season 3
Critics’ Best Actor (Web Series): Varun Dhawan
Critics’ Best Actress (Web Series): Sonakshi Sinha
Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Zeenat Aman
Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: Usha Uthup
Artist of the Year: A.R. Rahman
Performer of the Year – Music: Stebin Ben
Television Series of the Year: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best Actor (Television): Arjit Taneja
Best Actress (Television): Deepika Singh
Established in 2016 and conceptualised in 2012, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was created to uphold and advance the legacy of Late Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, fondly remembered as the Father of Indian Cinema.
As India’s only independent international film festival, DPIFF is dedicated to celebrating and promoting the work of emerging, independent, and professional filmmakers from around the world.
The festival’s mission is to honour Dadasaheb Phalke’s lifelong contribution to cinema by recognising creative excellence and providing a platform that connects new voices in filmmaking with wider audiences.
