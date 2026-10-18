Street Fighter 2026: Meet Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and the iconic video game characters brought to life on screen

From Ryu and Ken to Chun-Li and M. Bison, the 2026 live-action Street Fighter film brings a roster of familiar fighters to cinemas, pairing video game favourites with an eclectic international cast.

Street Fighter 2026: Meet the characters and cast Ryu - Andrew Koji (The disciplined martial artist) Ryu is one of the franchise’s central figures, known for his dedication to martial arts and his constant search for strength. In the film, he is pulled back into combat alongside Ken, forcing him to confront both his past and the dangers surrounding the tournament.

His fighting style draws on Ansatsuken, a fictional martial art, and his signature moves include the Hadouken energy projectile, the rising Shoryuken uppercut and the spinning Tatsumaki Senpukyaku kick. Ryu’s greatest struggle, however, is internal. Across the games, he confronts the Satsui no Hado, a dangerous force associated with the desire to kill that threatens to corrupt his pursuit of true strength.

Andrew Koji, a British actor and martial artist, is known for the action series Warrior and appearances in films such as Bullet Train. His martial arts background makes him a natural fit for the physically demanding role.

Ken Masters - Noah Centineo (Ryu’s estranged friend and rival) Ken is a skilled fighter whose history with Ryu gives the story much of its emotional tension. Their relationship is tested as the tournament draws them into a dangerous conspiracy.

Ken Masters is Ryu’s closest friend, training partner and long-standing rival. Also trained in Ansatsuken, Ken shares Ryu’s fundamental fighting techniques but approaches combat with a more flamboyant, aggressive style.

Centineo, recognised for To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Recruit, takes on a role that demands both action performance and the portrayal of a complicated friendship.

Chun-Li - Callina Liang (The fighter who brings the rivals together) Chun-Li recruits Ryu and Ken for the World Warrior Tournament. A prominent figure in the gaming franchise, she is known for her formidable fighting skills and determination. An accomplished martial artist and former international law-enforcement officer, she is driven by justice and her determination to bring down the criminal organisation Shadaloo.

Her fighting style combines speed, acrobatic kicks and powerful close-range attacks. The Spinning Bird Kick and Lightning Kick are among her best-known techniques. Her story is also deeply personal: her pursuit of M. Bison is tied to the loss of her father, who was investigating Shadaloo.

Callina Liang leads the film’s central trio alongside Koji and Centineo, bringing a new screen interpretation to one of the series’ best-known characters.

M. Bison - David Dastmalchian (The dangerous mastermind) M. Bison stands at the centre of the film’s sinister conspiracy, turning the tournament into a means of pursuing his own ambitions. David Dastmalchian, known for The Suicide Squad and Dune, plays the formidable antagonist.

Guile - Cody Rhodes (The military fighter) Guile is a military man recognised for his distinctive appearance and powerful combat techniques. Professional wrestler Cody Rhodes takes on the role, bringing his experience as a physical performer to the character.

Blanka — Jason Momoa (The wild-card fighter) Blanka is one of the franchise’s most distinctive fighters, famous for his green appearance and electricity-based attacks. Jason Momoa, known for Aquaman, plays the character and is also among the film’s producers.

Dhalsim - Vidyut Jammwal (The unconventional martial artist) Dhalsim is known for his unusual fighting style, flexibility and ability to attack from a distance. Indian actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal brings his combat expertise to the role, adding an important Indian presence to the international ensemble.

Akuma - Roman Reigns (The formidable opponent) Akuma is a fearsome fighter associated with overwhelming power and a darker approach to martial arts. WWE star Roman Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, plays the character, extending the film’s blend of professional wrestling and cinematic action.

Familiar characters in a new setting The film also features Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Mel Jarnson as Cammy and Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki. Together, the casting blends established Hollywood names, professional wrestlers, musicians and martial artists.