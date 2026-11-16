Street Fighter removed from 900+ theatres after dropping out of US top 10: Why is the film facing another setback?

The 2026 live-action Street Fighter film is facing a difficult time at the box office. The film has lost more than 900 theatres in the United States in its fifth week of release after failing to remain among the country's top 10 highest-grossing films.

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Why did Street Fighter lose so many theatres? According to box office figures reported by The Numbers, the film was playing in 1,760 theatres during its fourth week. That number dropped to just 814 theatres in the fifth week, a loss of 946 locations.

The development comes after the film struggled to maintain its opening-weekend momentum. While it initially made a strong start, its collections fell sharply in the weeks that followed.

The film opened in US cinemas on 16 October 2026, and had the strongest domestic opening weekend of any live-action Street Fighter film. However, the early success did not continue, with the film seeing a major drop in ticket sales during its second weekend.

As a result, it slipped down the box office rankings and eventually fell outside the top 10.

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The biggest reason appears to be the film's sharp drop in ticket sales after its opening weekend.

According to The Numbers, Street Fighter opened at No. 1 in the US box office rankings with $30.77 million during its first weekend. However, its collections fell by 72% in the second weekend, bringing its weekend earnings down to around $8.59 million.

The film then continued to lose ground.

- Week 1: $30.77 million

- Week 2: $8.59 million, down 72%

- Week 3: $3.66 million, down 57%

- Week 4: $2.12 million, down 42%

- Week 5: $760,000, down 64%

By its fourth weekend, the film had dropped to No. 12 in the domestic weekly box office rankings. Its fifth-week collections were even weaker, making it difficult for cinemas to justify keeping it on as many screens.

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The reduction in theatre count is therefore linked to its falling box office performance. Cinemas regularly change their schedules based on ticket sales, audience demand and the arrival of new releases. When a film struggles to attract viewers, exhibitors often give its screens to newer films that are expected to bring in more audiences.

How much has the film earned so far? The film has collected approximately $59.05 million in the US and $41.7 million from international markets. This takes its worldwide box office collection to around $100.75 million.

The film was reportedly made on a production budget of $82 million. While its worldwide earnings have crossed that figure, this does not necessarily mean it has made a profit.

A film's box office collection is not the same as the money received by its studio. Cinemas retain a share of ticket sales, while marketing and distribution expenses also add to the overall cost.

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This means the film would need to earn considerably more than its production budget to become profitable through its theatrical run.

More about the 2026 Street Fighter film Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the 2026 film is the latest live-action adaptation of Capcom's popular video game franchise.

The story follows Ryu and Ken Masters, two estranged fighters who are brought back together when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. However, the tournament involves a larger conspiracy that forces the fighters to confront their past.

The film features Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. The ensemble cast also includes Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, 50 Cent, Cody Rhodes, David Dastmalchian and Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal.

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Released in October 2026, the film initially gave the franchise its strongest domestic opening weekend. However, its sharp second-weekend decline and continued drop in collections have affected its theatrical performance.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.