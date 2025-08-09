'Stronger together': Ibrahim Ali Khan promises to 'protect, stand by, support' sister Sara on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): One of the most adored Bollywood siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Saturday with great enthusiasm.

The 'Sarzameen' star took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from their Raksha Bandhan gathering, speaking volumes of their strong and caring bond.

In his caption, Ibrahim made a heartwarming promise of taking care, loving, and supporting his elder sister, Sara. He wrote, "Dear sister @saraalikhan95, I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength and everything I can , even if I can't . Forever and ever your little bhai Jaan. Love you the most, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether."

The pictures featured the brother and sister in traditional outfits as they celebrated Raksha Bandhan at home. One of them shows Ibrahim flaunting his rakhi, while another one highlights an adorable moment.

Sara Ali Khan reshared the post on her Instagram story, calling Ibrahim the "best brother." She wrote, "To the best brother in the world. You are my strength already in more ways than you know."

Every year, Sara Ali Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to her brothers, including Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. Pictures from last year's celebrations included some precious moments between the siblings at Saif Ali Khan's residence.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently seen in Kayoze Irani's 'Sarzameen', also featuring actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol. The actor essayed a never-seen role and has received praise for his screen presence.

The film is currently streaming on Disney Hotstar.

Coming back to Raksha Bandhan 2025, many Bollywood siblings have celebrated the day, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday; Arjun Kapoor and Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi; Sanjay Dutt and his sisters, and more. (ANI)