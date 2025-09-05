Su From So OTT release: When and where to watch the Kannada horror-comedy hit

Su From So OTT release: After taking the box office by storm, the Kannada horror-comedy Su From So is now set for its OTT debut. Released with little pre-release buzz, the film opened to a modest ₹78 lakh on day one but quickly became a word-of-mouth sensation. In just two weeks, it crossed ₹43 crore net in India and has now earned over ₹120 crore in worldwide gross, emerging as one of the most profitable Indian films in recent times.

Su From So On OTT: When And Where To Watch Su From So has already created massive anticipation for its digital release. Reports suggest that JioHotstar has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights. Early buzz pointed to a September 5 premiere, though the platform has not made an official announcement yet. This has left fans eagerly waiting, with many speculating that the film could drop as a surprise release, a trend seen with other recent blockbusters.

About Su From So Directed by JP Thuminad, Su From So blends horror, comedy, and emotion against a rural backdrop. The story follows Ashoka, a carefree youngster whose life takes a dramatic turn when villagers suspect he is possessed by the ghost of a woman named Sulochana. What begins as a supernatural mystery slowly unfolds into a heartfelt story laced with humour and a powerful social message.

A film rooted in real stories Interestingly, the film draws inspiration from true incidents in the director’s own village. Reports reveal that Su From So went through 26 rewrites before reaching its final script. The dedication paid off — audiences and critics have praised the film for its authenticity, depth, and fresh approach to the horror-comedy genre.

The cast includes Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, and Mime Ramdas in pivotal roles. Produced by Raj B. Shetty under the Light Buddha Films banner, the movie has been dubbed in Malayalam and is set for a Telugu release on August 8, distributed by Mythri Movie Makers.