Subedaar actor Khushbu Sundar praises new-gen actresses in cinema, says 'There is a lot to learn from them'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has heaped praise on the new generation of women actors, stating that there's much to learn from them in the evolving film industry.

In view of International Women's Day, Khushbu Sundar, in a conversation with ANI, shared how young actresses arrive on sets well-prepared.

"The girls today are very smart and fantastic actors. They come having done all their homework, so it becomes quite difficult to give them any advice. In fact, there is a lot to learn from them. When I look at the new girls today, the way they handle their makeup, their costumes, and their overall presentation. I feel that instead of giving them advice, we should focus on what we can learn from them," Sundar told ANI.

The actor went on to mention Indian actresses like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, while referring to the growing influence of women in cinema.

"Priyanka Chopra will be seen at the Oscars as a presenter. Alia Bhatt was recently present at the BAFTAs. It has become essential in today's era to break those walls we build," she added.

Khushbu Sundar, who is currently seen on Prime Video's 'Subedaar', also spoke about working with actor Anil Kapoor and her acting career.

"Anil Ji was lucky for me back then, and I believe he is still lucky for me," she said, further explaining how she has been open to working in films, both across theatres and OTT platforms.

"For me, more than the 'length' of the role, as you saw in 'Subedaar', is more important. I am more interested in how significant that character is to the cinema. Talks are ongoing; if something interesting comes up, I will do it," she continued.

'Subedaar' follows the story of "Subedaar Arjun Maurya," a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan, the film also features Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in important roles.