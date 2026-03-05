Subedaar OTT release: How to watch the action drama as critics hail Anil Kapoor’s ‘powerful’ performance

Subedaar, an action-drama film, is not out on OTT. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, focuses on grounded action.

The story is set in rural Madhya Pradesh, in a violent town called Kokh. Retired army officer Arjun Maurya returns home, hoping for a peaceful life.

However, he discovers that the region is controlled by a brutal illegal sand-mining mafia. As he tries to fight this injustice, Arjun also struggles to repair his broken relationship with his daughter Shyama. She resents his long military absences.

Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya and Radhikka Madan as his daughter Shyama. Mona Singh plays Babli Didi, a dangerous mafia leader running operations from prison.

Aditya Rawal appears as Babli Didi’s violent step-brother, Prince. The film also features Saurabh Shukla as Arjun’s loyal friend.

A red Gypsy gifted by Arjun’s late wife becomes an emotional trigger when the mafia attacks it. It pushes the retired soldier back into battle mode.

Subedaar OTT release Subedaar had its OTT release on 5 March 2026. The action movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The direct-to-OTT film is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Director Suresh Triveni is known for Tumhari Sulu. The 2017 comedy drama featured Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul. Balan also starred in Jalsa, Triveni’s direct-to-OTT release. The film also had Shefali Shah as one of the leads. Both stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Subedaar movie review Rishabh Suri reviewed the film on HT and called Anil Kapoor ‘terrific’: “Performance-wise, Anil Kapoor, at 69, is bang on. From his long stares to his body language, he embodies Subedaar so well that it's difficult to imagine anyone else in his place.”

Anil Kapoor’s performance is also hailed by Eshita Bhargava.

“At a time when younger actors dominate action-heavy films, Kapoor walks in, delivers a controlled yet powerful performance and quietly reminds everyone why he has remained relevant for decades,” she wrote on ET Now.

“Add to that Faisal Malik’s standout presence, Aditya Rawal’s terrifying intensity and Radhika Madan’s emotional grounding, and Subedaar becomes a film that lingers long after the credits roll. Sometimes, the quietest wars make the loudest impact, she added.

Nandini Ramnath, on Scroll, appreciated the actors who played negative characters.