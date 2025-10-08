Subhash Ghai calls Gulzar his 'guru' at Whistling Woods Celebrate Cinema event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Legendary lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar attended a special event at Subhash Ghai's institute Whistling Woods International during the Celebrate Cinema festival, which paid tribute to the timeless legacies of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt.

The event celebrated the rich history of Indian cinema and the creators who helped shape its golden era.

While speaking to ANI at the event, the legendary lyricist shared his thoughts on appreciating lyrics and poetry in cinema and praised Ghai for his unique vision.

He said, "I have seen many institutes for literature and cinema across various places, and even in literature, there are gatherings that appreciate poetry. In Pune too, we used to have monthly get-togethers to discuss all elements of cinema. I give credit to Subhash Ghai for appreciating lyrics and their combination with music. This is the very first time somebody has done it, and I truly admire his forward-thinking and the way he takes steps before others."

Subhash Ghai, in return, spoke warmly about Gulzar's influence on him, calling him a true teacher and guide. Expressing his gratitude, he said, "Guru means someone who enlightens you. And who could be a better guru than Gulzar saab, who teaches us about life and emotions through his poetry, his literature, his stories, his films, and his words? Whenever he speaks, there is always something to learn. As a student, I feel lucky and fortunate that he has accepted me as one."

Whistling Woods International (WWI) hosted its two-day event, which began on October 9, to celebrate the world of media and entertainment. It is a platform to connect and interact with some of the best industry experts while learning about the artistic, technical, and commercial aspects of the media and entertainment industry. (ANI)