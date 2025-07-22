Subhash Ghai’s Mumbai property to earn ₹2.24 crore rental over 5 years: Report

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai, in partnership with Crest Ventures Limited and Mukta Arts, has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Andheri West.

According to a report by property portal Square Yards, the lease is projected to generate ₹2.24 crore in rental income over a five-year period.

The property, situated within the Crest Mukta development, spans approximately 7,500 square feet (697 square metres) of built-up area. The lease was formally registered in July 2025, as per documents accessed via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) portal.

Under the agreement, the initial monthly rent is set at ₹3.38 lakh, with scheduled annual increments bringing it to ₹4.11 lakh by the fifth year. Square Yards' analysis estimates a rental escalation rate of nearly 5% per annum.

The lease tenure covers a total of 60 months. Registration charges for the transaction amounted to ₹1,000, with an additional ₹57,500 paid in stamp duty. A security deposit of ₹24.66 lakh has also been secured as part of the agreement.

Andheri West is among Mumbai’s most desirable commercial and residential areas, known for its blend of premium housing, heritage properties, and boutique offices. Its strong connectivity to the international airport, Western Express Highway, Andheri railway station and the metro network further enhances its investment appeal.

Earlier in 2025, Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai also purchased a luxury apartment valued at ₹24 crore in the upscale suburb of Bandra West.