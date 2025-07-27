‘Such a privilege to...’: Blackpink's Rose says they're the first K-pop girl band to perform in New York City | Watch

Blackpink, the popular K-pop girl band, marked their much-awaited reunion with their highly anticipated world tour, Deadline, on July 5 in Seoul after a nearly two-year hiatus.

In July, the band performed shows in key cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and New York.

During the Saturday show of their Deadline World Tour in New York City, the band members got a little emotional and chatted between songs as the crowd cheered them on.

Taking a moment to share their feelings with the fans, Blackpink's Rosé said that they were the first K-pop girl band to perform in New York's Citi Field stadium.

“It's such a privilege to be able to perform here. We're the first K-pop girl group to perform here in this city,” she said in an emotional address to the fans.

Watch Blackpink's emotional address here:

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also present at Blackpink's New York concert on Saturday, according to their Instagram stories.

Here's how online fans reacted: Fans were overjoyed to see the girl band reunited and enjoying a moment together. They hailed them as “queens” and said the finale was “perfect”.

“Blackpink record breakers always,” said a fan.

Another added, “BLACKPINK, THE QUEENS.”

“The Pinks laughing and having fun! That's a perfect finale to a complete show. Everyone, artists and audience, goes home happy and fulfilled,” said a happy fan.

“It's so nice to see the Pinks so lighthearted, having fun together, enjoying what they've built,” they added.

Deadline world tour: When and where can you still catch Blackplay's concert After concluding the New York leg of the Deadline tour on Sunday, July 27, Blackpink will perform at:

Paris, France (August 2-3)

Milan, Italy (August 6)

Barcelona, Spain (August 9)

London, UK (August 15-16)

Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18-19)

Bangkok, Thailand (October 24–26)

Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1–2)

Bulacan, Philippines (November 22–23)

Singapore (November 29–30)

Tokyo, Japan (16-18 January 2026)

Hong Kong (24–25 January 2026)

All about Blackpink Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are members of the famous K-pop group. Born Pink, their last album together, was released in 2022. Since then, all members have embarked on successful solo careers.

Blackpink has also been dropping major hints of a new single. While the band hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, the anticipation among fans is rising.

Meanwhile, one of K-pop’s other star groups, BTS, also announced plans to launch its first album in four years next spring.