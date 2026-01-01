Sudhir Mishra confirms film on Unnao rape case after netizen request to Aditya Dhar: ‘Dhurandhar is well made…’

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has confirmed that a film based on the ongoing Unnao rape case is currently in the works. Although he did not share further details of the film, he dropped a hint. He said that the film will be out soon.

Film on Unnao rape case to release soon The Afwaah director made the revelation when a social media user urged filmmakers like Vivek Agnihotri of The Kashmir Files and Aditya Dhar of Dhurandhar to make a film on the rape case involving expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

In response, Sudhir Mishra praised Dhar's recent film, Dhurandhar, despite a filmmaker from ‘another school.’

The social media user, Sanjay Jha, had posted on X, formerly Twitter, “DOES BOLLYWOOD HAVE THE COURAGE TO MAKE A FILM ON UNNAO: INDIA’S SHAME? Will the producer/ director of #Dhurandhar and my friend Vivek Agnihotri have the guts to make a film on the dastardly Unnao rape case which manifests the true face of the BJP? Will they do a film on Manipur?”

“Your guess is good as mine.”

In his next post, he repeated himself in an excerpt, “Does Aditya Dhar and Vivek Agnihotri have the guts to make a film on #Unnao victim?”

Sudhir Mishra on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Responding to the open query, Mishra defended Aditya Dhar while he skipped Vivek Agnihotri.

Mishra called Dhar ‘extremely skilled’ and wrote, “One of us has the guts. There is a film. You’ll see it soon. Also please stop lumping us all under one brand, called Bollywood. We belong to the Indian Film Industry and we are all different. By the way Dhurandhar is a well made film. Aditya Dhar is extremely skilled. The acting is terrific. The most difficult thing in film making is a Directors ability to make us, the audience “smell the place” and Aditya Dhar with the help of his brilliant cinematographer and production designer manage to do just that. The casting, including the minor parts is bang on. I am of course, a filmmaker, from another school."

See post:

Sudhir Mishra on Unnao rape case film.

What is happening in Unnao rape case Meanwhile, on Monday, the Supreme Court of India stayed the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The decision triggered varied reactions from across the world.

The victim called the apex court's decision a "big relief" to her and told ANI, “I thank the Supreme Court for providing relief to me. My video is being taken from my husband's social media account and being shared publicly so that he can be identified and killed... My husband is scared... No action is being taken against that.”