Sudhir Mishra questions how Adolescence topped Netflix India charts despite being a ‘slow burner’

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has left questions regarding the shifting preference of the audience in India after the miniseries Adolescence topped the charts of Netflix India. Pointing out how the British show goes against the conventional storytelling norms, Mishra said Indians are not supposed to favour a ‘slow burner’ like Adolescence.

Sudhir Mishra on Adolescence Calling the change ‘best news’, Sudhir Mishra took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared his thoughts on the growing popularity of Adolescence.

He wrote, “How come Adolescence is the No 1 show on Netflix India . All conventional wisdom is against it. Indians are not supposed to like slow burners. It violates every rule of taught by bad script writing schools. It spirals down instead of soaring up. It’s the best news in years".

Responding to the post, social media shared their divided opinion on the subject. While someone commented, “Any script that honestly looks at contemporary problem and hidden anxieties should work,” another commented, “Netflix India is not India.”

Amid this, a user also suggested that Adolescence became a hit in India due to the western influence. The person wrote in the comments, “It became the most talked about show in the world and had rave reviews from western critics. So, we already went into it convinced that it is a good show. It is actually good, but as you said, we would have found it difficult to sit thru it if we didn't have this pre-conceived notion (sic).”

Opposing the thought, Sudhir Mishra said he watched the film not due to raving reviews from the West but because of Hansal Mehta and Shekhar Kapur's words.

Mishra tweeted, “No, we didn’t. I saw it because @mehtahansal and @shekharkapur were raving about it. In fact it’s one of those rare shows which was a loved simultaneously across the Netflix universe. By far he way I liked Better call Saul even more (sic).”

Adolescence Adolescence is a four-part, limited series. Starring Stephen Graham and newcomer Owen Cooper, the series received praise upon its initial release last month on Netflix UK. It created a stir on the internet as it explores the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a girl in her school.

Why is Adolescence such a hit? Directed by Philip Barantini, the series shows how a family gets torn apart after their only son gets arrested. The show deals with casual misogyny and the impact of social media on the youth.