Suicide Squat Stunt Choreographer Richard Norton passes away at 75

Washington DC [US], March 31 (ANI): Richard Norton, an Australian martial artist, screen actor and stunt coordinator who trained celebrities like Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson for film stunts, passed away at the age of 75, reported Variety.

Norton's wife, Judy Green, confirmed the news through Instagram on Sunday. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Taking to the late stunt coordinator's Instagram handle, Judy mourned the loss of her husband and wrote,

"I am numb and devastated, I have no words. I have lost everything. I know there is and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life. I'm using this time to come to terms with my great loss. Judy."

In recent years, Norton's fight choreographer credits included high-octane tentpoles like Suicide Squad, Blacklight and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Along with coordinating stuntwork on both Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Mad Max: Fury Road, he also played the role of the Prime Imperator, a lead henchman to the villainous Immortan Joe, reported Variety.

Director James Gunn also penned a tribute post for the stunt coordinator after his demise. He called him a wonderfully talented stunt performer and actor. He recalled the meeting with Norton and wrote,

"Richard Norton was a wonderfully talented stunt performer, stunt coordinator and actor. He was also a friend. I met Richard as the fight choreographer on 'The Suicide Squad'; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs. Rick Flag Jr. and more. He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies."

Norton is also credited for stunts on the 1980 film The Octagon." He played the character Slade in "Equalizer 2000." He was a fight choreographer for "Under the Gun" and a stunt coordinator for "Dream Warrior" and "The New Adventures of Robin Hood" as per Variety.

According to the outlet, he has also collaborated with many Hollywood actors, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Jackie Chan, Sophie Turner and Scarlett Johansson.