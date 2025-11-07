Sulakshana Pandit cause of death: What we know as veteran singer-actor passes away at 71

Veteran Hindi film actor and playback singer, Sulakshana Pandit, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 71 years old. While reports claimed that she was unwell for some time, her brother and music composer Lalit Pandit revealed the cause of death.

Advertisement

Sulakshana Pandit's cause of death revealed Lalit Pandit confirmed the news of Sulakshana Pandit's death to the news agency PTI and revealed that she died due to a cardiac arrest.

The actor-singer was rushed to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where she was declared dead.

"She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7 pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati hospital but she died before we could reach the hospital," Lalit Pandit told PTI.

Also Read | Veteran singer-actor Sulakshana Pandit passes away at 71

Who was Sulakshana Pandit Sulakshana Pandit was the niece of the legendary classical vocalist, late Pandit Jasraj. Her brothers are Jatin and Lalit, one of Bollywood’s most popular music composer duos who later parted ways.

Advertisement

Sulakshana Pandit's film career Pandit made her entry in the film industry at a young age. She debuted as an actor with the film, Uljhan in 1975 opposite Sanjeev Kumar.

She starred in films like Sankalp, Raaja, Sankoch, Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Khandaan, Chehre Pe Chehra, Dharam Kanta, and Waqt Ki Deewar, working with top stars of the era, including Rishi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra and others.

Besides Hindi films, Sulakshana Pandit also featured in the Bengali film Bandie (1978) alongside actor Uttam Kumar.

Sulakshana Pandit's songs In the music industry, Sulakshana Pandit delivered her first hit as a child singer with the song, Saat Samundar Paar Se in Taqdeer (1967), sung with the late Lata Mangeshkar.

Advertisement

Some of her other hits include 'Bekrar Dil Tu Gaye Ja' and 'Somwar Ko Hum Mile Mangalwar Ko Nain' with legendary Kishore Kumar.

Her song 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein' with icon Mohammed Rafi was also another hit. The duo crooned many iconic numbers such as Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon, Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra, Jab Aati Hogi Yaad Meri and Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai.

In 1976, Pandit received a Filmfare Award for the song 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' from the film Sankalp.