Summer House season 10 trailer out: Full cast, release date, where to watch and what to expect.

The trailer for Season 10 of Summer House dropped on Sunday during the telecast of Reality Hot Seat on Peacock. The season premieres on Tuesday, 3 February at 8 PM ET. The cast of the show has seen a major alteration. Paige DeSorbo has left the show to focus on her own ventures in the field of fashion and media.

Now, the main characters of the cast will include Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson, as per Deadline.

Deadline also reports that Bravo has planned a ‘Watch Party by Bravo’ to celebrate the reality series completing 10 seasons. It will take place on 27 January in New York City and will feature an early screening of the premiere episode. There would be a special appearance by the cast and other attractions. Tickets for the event would be available at RESY from 13 January at 2 PM ET.

Exit of Paige DeSorbo to impact the show DeSorbo was one of the leading stars of the show and her announcement of quitting the show caught many by surprise. She released a statement on her decision, as reported by USA Today.

“You've seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me," DeSorbo had written on Instagram. "But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close.”

While her exit may leave a void on the show, it won’t mean less drama and intrigue. According to USA Today, there is a romance angle developing between West Wilson and Ciara Miller, going by the trailer.

Apart from this, the trailer also showed questions being raised about the marriage of Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, and a major altercation between the latter and Carl Radke at the dinner table.

When and where to watch Summer House? Summer House Season 10 will land on your screens on 3 February 2026, on Bravo. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

FAQs What is Summer House? Summer House is a reality TV show focusing on a group of friends navigating the routine challenges of life.