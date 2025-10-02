Sumona Chakravarti, Tanisha Mukerji & others perform traditional Dhunuchi dance at Durga Puja pandal

The festive beats of dhaak and the fragrance of incense filled the air at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, as film and television celebrities added star power to the celebrations with the traditional dhunuchi naach.

Television star Sumona Chakravarti also joined the ritual, performing the dhunuchi dance in a bright yellow saree. She later shared glimpses of her celebration on Instagram with the caption, “Shubho Saptami #SareeSeason #saree #Jamdani #pandalife #durgapujo #pujovibes #DuggaDugga.” Her elegant moves and traditional look received appreciation from fans.

Meanwhile, Tanisha Mukerji’s graceful performance lit up the pandal. Dressed in a classic white saree with a red border, complemented by a red blouse, flowers in her hair and statement jewellery, Tanisha performed the ritualistic dance with effortless charm. Onlookers captured the moment on their phones as the actress swayed with the smoking clay pot, blending devotion with elegance.

Nyra Banerjee, currently seen on Bigg Boss 18, drew attention with her energetic performance. However, a viral video of her dance sparked conversation online after the dhunuchi — an earthen incense holder used in the ritual — appeared to get entangled in her saree. Quick intervention from photographers prevented a mishap. While some fans praised her enthusiasm and festive spirit, others debated her choice of attire — a red saree paired with a strappy, plunging blouse — calling it “inappropriate” for the religious occasion.