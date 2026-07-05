Sumona Chakravarti undergoes surgery for stage IV endometriosis: 'I have 3 visible scars'

Actor Sumona Chakravarti has revealed that she underwent surgery for Stage IV endometriosis after staying away from social media for nearly two months. The 38-year-old actor, who first spoke publicly about her diagnosis in 2021, said the condition had "progressed massively" despite years of trying to manage it.

Sharing a lengthy note on Instagram, Sumona wrote, "Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months."

She went on to reveal, "On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years."

The actor said the past two months have been dedicated to recovery.

"Healing physically and mentally. And today, I can honestly say that I am well. In fact very well," she wrote, while thanking her doctor and medical team.

'I Wanted To Change The Way I Use Social Media' Sumona said she had wanted to remain active on WhatsApp and Instagram during her recovery but eventually realised it was not practical.

"After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work, family, friends, and life," she wrote.

Reflecting on her relationship with social media, the actor admitted that she had previously focused on numbers such as likes, comments and followers. Going forward, she said, she hopes to build "a community of like-minded humans, especially women."

She added that she wants to use the platform to discuss physical and mental health, perimenopause, endometriosis, wellness, travel, books, plants, food, pets, choosing to be single, and being part of a DINK (double income, no kids) couple.

On Online Trolls And Privacy In the same post, Sumona also spoke about receiving inappropriate comments on social media over the years.

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She wrote that many comments targeted parts of her body or contained "perverted and crass remarks," adding that, according to her experience, most of them came from men.

"Good folks don't really engage publicly. They read. They like. They sometimes message me privately. And they move on," she wrote.

Addressing the issue further, Sumona added, "So, what's the solution? Yes, I am an actor. A female one. I'll attract a certain gentry. It comes with the territory. I am going to continue working and acting till my very last breath."

The actor said she has always kept her personal life private and intends to continue doing so. However, she decided to speak about her experience with endometriosis in the hope that it might help others facing similar challenges.

'Scars And Memories Are Proof Of A Life Lived' Sumona, who turned 38 in June, reflected on spending her birthday away from social media and said it reminded her that online engagement is not a measure of love or relationships.

"The point I am trying to make is that it reminded me that Instagram is not the benchmark for love, relationships, or how much you're remembered," she wrote.

Sharing another update on her recovery, the actor revealed, "Post surgery, I now have three visible scars on my abdomen." She admitted she does not know whether the scars will ever fade and said they still bother her.

However, she added, “Scars and memories are proof of a life lived.”

Concluding her note, Sumona reflected on embracing ageing.

"At 38, I'm realising that growing older isn't something to fear. It's a privilege. If age brings a little more wisdom, a little more perspective, a little more gratitude, and a few scars along the way. I'll take every single one of them."