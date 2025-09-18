Sundarakanda OTT release date: When and where to watch Nara Rohit's rom-com movie online

Sundarakanda OTT release date: Nara Rohit’s romantic comedy Sundarakanda is set to make its online debut. Fans and cinephiles who have patiently waited for its digital premiere are now eager to catch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

The movie hit the big screens on August 7 and received a decent response at the box office. However, it failed to keep up its momentum and landed flat.

Here's all you need to know about Nara Rohith-led romantic comedy's OTT debut:

Sundarakanda OTT release date: When and where to watch Nara Rohit’s highly anticipated movie, Sundarakanda, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from September 23 onwards.

The OTT platform shared the details of the rom-com's online release in an X post, saying, “No two love stories are the same! Get ready to experience Sundarakanda from September 23rd exclusively on JioHotstar!”

It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Watch Sundarakanda trailer here:

Sundarakanda OTT release: Plot The movie Sundarakanda is a romantic comedy written and directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi.

The movie is a tale of a young man born under an ‘unlucky’ star, causing problems in his life, including several romantic failures. His luck, however, changes when he meets his ideal match under unusual circumstances.

Sundarakanda OTT release: Cast Naresh Vijaya Krishna

Vasuki Anand

Satya

Ajay

VTV Ganesh

Abhinav Gomatam

Sundarakanda OTT release: Review Critics gave Sundarakanda favourable reviews, praising its treatment and performances.

Entertainment portal Gulte said that despite its flaws, “Sundarakanda works as a clean and light-hearted family entertainer, the kind you do not often see these days.”

“It might not surprise with its story or songs, but it has enough fun and moments to make for a decent watch this festive season,” the review added.

Sundarakanda OTT release: Box office collection At the box office, Sundarakanda fell short of expectations despite positive word-of-mouth.