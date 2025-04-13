Sunday does no wonders for Sikandar as Salman Khan’s Eid release enters Day 15 at Box Office: It mints THIS

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's movie entered the 15th day of its theatrical release on a Sunday, yet his stardom fell short of making it count at the box office.

The movie, which was released on a Sunday to coincide with Eid, received a fair warning from trade analysts about skipping the conventional Friday release, a concept the star had experimented with in another of his movies – Tiger 3 – before, only to meet a similar fate.

Marred by piracy issues hours before its release on March 30, the movie's only trouble wasn't its HD leak online; viewers found Sikandar lousy and criticised the Bollywood superstar for not putting in enough effort.

Unlike his previous movies, Sikandar received no love from fans either; they suggested Salman take a break and come back stronger and advised him to choose the scripts wisely.

Among all these challenges, Sikandar was pitched against Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan at the box office, which too was surrounded by a controversy of its own.

In these 15 days, Salman Khan's Eid release has faced tough competition from Vicky Kaushal's superhit Chhaava and newer releases like Sunny Deol's Jaat and Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly.

Here's what Sikandar has earned in 15 days at the box office: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, reportedly made with ₹200 crore, has managed to earn only ₹108.89 crore in 15 days.

On Sunday, by 7 PM, Sikandar had minted only ₹39 lakh.

Sacnilk said Sikandar had an overall 13.88 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

However, these figures are subject to change as the final earnings will be updated after the Sunday night show.

The already dwindling numbers of the A R Murugadoss directorial had hit a 57.14 per cent fall in its Friday earnings, which it partially recovered on Saturday to earn ₹40 lakh.

Globally, the movie minted ₹179 crore, of which ₹50.15 crore was from overseas box office.