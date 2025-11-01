Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at Women's World Cup Final 2025, says it's an honour, looking forward to big day

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan is all set to perform at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Sunday. Scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Team India will clash with Team South Africa for the trophy.

Ahead of the match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Sunidhi Chauhan's performance. Along with her, a group of 60 dancers will be a part of the show. It will also have special-effect fireworks, helmed by choreographer Sanjay Shetty.

The performance will also include a laser show and 350 mast cast performers, followed by a drone show during the mid-innings.

Sunidhi Chauhan will entertain the crowd with her hit numbers. But before the match, she will take the stage to sing the Indian national anthem. Cape Town's Tarynn Bank will sing the anthem of South Africa.

Sunidhi Chauhan on performing at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Talking about Sunday, Chauhan said in a press release by ICC, “It's an honour to be performing at the Women's World Cup and I am really looking forward to the big day. With India in the final and the stands packed with enthusiastic fans, I'm sure the atmosphere will be electric, and it will be a day all of us will remember for long.”

India vs South Africa India had a strong run on their way to the World Cup final. They started the tournament with a comfortable win over Sri Lanka and followed it up with another victory against Pakistan.

However, their setback in the group stage came against South Africa, who handed India their first defeat.

Later, India suffered another loss against Australia despite scoring 330 runs. A third narrow defeat left India in a must-win position against New Zealand, where they bounced back strongly.

Rain affected their final group game against Bangladesh, which ended in a washout with India in control of the chase.

In the semi-final, India pulled off a remarkable performance, knocking out Australia and reaching the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Talking about facing South Africa, captain Harmanpreet Kaur told the media in the pre-match press conference, “No doubt they played very well, even though their start was not that good. Even after that, the way they came back to this tournament is outstanding to watch. I think it's a very balanced side. We know that they have a good bowling attack, and at the same time, there is a lot of depth in batting. But our team has also got a lot of positives. I think tomorrow's match is going to be very interesting. We are mentally and physically preparing ourselves for that level, and hopefully, we will enjoy ourselves tomorrow.”