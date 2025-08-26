Suniel Shetty gives an earful to artist for ‘ghatiya’ mimicry of him, netizens call him ‘insecure’

Actor Suniel Shetty is back in news for all the wrong reasons. A video of him giving a harsh reaction to an artist has surfaced online, earning criticism from netizens. Reportedly, the incident happened at an event in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Suniel Shetty reacts to his mimicry In the video, Shetty seemed to be losing his temper after an artist reportedly did a mimicry of him. He not only rebuked the artist but also said a few more things which did not sit well with the social media users.

Suniel Shetty is seen calling out the artist at the event for his bad impression.

He said, “Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye… Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye (Now this guy is speaking different dialogues that aren't even in my voice. I've never seen such cheap mimicry. When Suniel Shetty speaks, he speaks like a man. This guy was speaking like a child. Son, when you do mimicry, do it well, don't do bad impressions)."

Advertisement

After Shetty expressed his clear reservation towards the mimicry, the artist is heard apologising. The artist replied, “Sorry sir, main bilkul aapki mimicry karne ki koshish nahi kar raha tha (Sorry sir, I was not trying to mimic you at all).”

Shetty quickly added, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne (Don't even try, kid. You've got a long way to go before you become Suniel Shetty. Tying your hair back doesn't make you one... Looks like you haven’t watched Suniel Shetty's action films."

Advertisement

Internet reacts to Suniel Shetty's new video The video has landed on Reddit. While many slammed the actor for his ‘narcissistic’ behaviour, some also mentioned how Suniel Shetty and Govinda are among the actors who don't like anyone mimicking them.

A user wrote in the comments, “Up until like 6 months back he was well respected by everyone in general, I am sure he still is, but his statment about his son ( which could be true) his comments about deliveries and this latest one, very surprising to see him act out like this especially when he's been very well behaved for as long as most people can think of...maybe the micmicry artist mocked him idk but even then putting him down like this is surprising and his comments about pregnancy was absolutely out of nowhere and really weird (sic).”

Advertisement

“He is on a power trip LMAO,” added another. One more said, “Someone’s burnt a little on the side. I think people get old and brain cells slowly slow down. I’m scared of what I’ll grow old to become.”

Yet another commented, “That was so rude.”

Someone else also said, “This shows how insecure Sunil Shetty is. He should be embarrassed (sic).”

“He gets really pissed when someone mimicks him, sad to see him and Govinda like this,” another user said.