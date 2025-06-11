Suniel Shetty meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in Dehradun on Tuesday.

The Uttarakhand CM took to his Instagram handle to share the details about his meeting with actor Suniel Shetty.

While sharing pictures from the meeting, CM Dhami said that he had a discussion with Suniel Shetty about the state's film policy.

In the photos, the two were seen discussing after they greeted each other with a handshake.

While sharing the photos, CM Dhami wrote, "Met Bollywood actor Mr. @suniel.shetty in Dehradun. On this occasion, there was discussion with him regarding the film policy of the state."

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in the film 'Kesari Veer', which also starred Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The film was bankrolled by the veteran producer Kanu Cauhan and was directed by Prince Dhiman.

As per a press note, the 'Kesari Veer' delves "into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD."

Producer Kanu Chauhan shared that the project is a passion-driven effort, stemming from a deep personal connection and a desire to shed light on this lesser-known chapter of Indian history.

Prince Dhiman described how the narrative moved him emotionally, sparking thorough research to ensure every detail reflects historical accuracy.