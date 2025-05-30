Suniel Shetty pens endearing note on Paresh Rawal's birthday despite Hera Pheri 3 exit. This is how actor reacted

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal is celebrating his birthday on Friday. Amid his dramatic exit from the upcoming film, Hera Pheri 3, Rawal received a sweet surprise from his co-star Suniel Shetty. Hera Pheri 3 was set to reunite Paresh with Suniel and Akshay Kumar.

Suniel wishes Paresh Rawal on birthday Suniel Shetty took to his X, formerly Twitter account, and called him the ‘powerhouse of wit and wisdom.’ He posted an old pic with Rawal and wrote, “To the man... Who is a powerhouse of both Wit & Wisdom and an even more wonderful human being. Happy happy birthday Pareshji. Much love and respect always. @SirPareshRawal.”

Replying to the post, the birthday boy respectfully addressed Suniel as ‘Anna’, his popular nickname. Paresh wrote back saying, “Anna thanks this means a lot.”

See post here:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who sent a legal notice to Paresh after he announced his departure from the film, is yet to wish the actor.

Johnny Lever on Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 Recently, Johnny Lever said that Paresh Rawal should reconsider his exit from Hera Pheri 3.

He told Times Now, "Mujhe lagta hai ki kar lena chahiye unko film, baithke baat karein, matter solve karein kyunki fans bohut miss karenge Paresh ji ko film mein, maza nahi aayega na waisa unke bina. To baat karke solve karlena chahiye, meri nazar mein to yahi sahi hai (I feel that he should do the film. He can sit and talk, and then solve the matter because fans will miss Paresh ji a lot in the film, and it will not be the same fun without him. So they should talk and solve the matter)."

Previously, rumours suggested that Paresh left Hera Pheri 3 over creative differences. However, he dismissed any such claims and shared on X. "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest," it read. The actor said he returned his signing amount, with 15% interest.

Talking about Paresh Rawal's exit, Suniel previously expressed his “shock.”

"I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know," Shetty told ANI.

However, when Akshay was asked about it at an event, he refused to comment.