‘No uterus, no opinion’: Suniel Shetty slammed after praising daughter Athiya for not choosing ‘comfort of c-section'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently praised his daughter Athiya Shetty for not opting C-section delivery. Athiya and KL Rahul welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Evaarah. She turned one month older on Saturday.

Suniel Shetty on Athiya opting for natural birth Talking to News18, Suniel Shetty said, “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and pediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process.”

While Suniel sees no problem in natural birth, his statement irked many on the internet. While several women took to platforms like Reddit to call him out about childbirth.

Internet reacts to Suniel Shetty's statement about C-section Someone shared a post on Reddit: "Suniel Shetty praises his daughter for a natural delivery instead of the "comfort of a c-section." The post further mentioned, “When are men going to stop giving their opinions about women's bodies? When will society stop judging women for opting for c-sections, epidurals, etc. for a delivery?”

Responding in the comments, a user dropped a gif from Friends, featuring Jennifer Aniston and added the actor's popular dialogue, “No uterus, no opinion.” “I want whatever he’s smoking lmao calling c section easy,” added another.

One more commented, “Multiple users have already pointed out the fault in his statement regarding C-section. But I just want to point out, even if it were true, so what?! Does a woman bring value to the birthing bed only when she has to suffer for it? Would a baby be less of a baby if they weren't delivered via natural birth? How horrendous of a thought process that woman have to go through pain for them to gain respect!”

Someone also opined, "Would be be ashamed if she went for the "comfortable route?" What a weird line of conversation."

Suniel on Athiya's motherhood In the interview, Suniel also credited wife, Mana Shetty. He said, "Her mother is a strong woman herself, and Athiya probably soaked in all of that from her. I’ve to reiterate that Athiya is such a beautiful mother. Not once has she shown any kind of stress or a frown or shown that she’s tired and exhausted.”

Further praising Athiya as a mother, he added, “Athiya has embraced motherhood like a fish to water. She’s absolutely fantastic. Every father thinks of their daughters as little babies. I also thought so and wondered if she’ll be able to handle motherhood, but she’s unbelievable! I keep telling Mana every single day about how proud I am of Athiya. The way she has adapted to this new life, is going about things and went about her delivery makes me feel so proud. She took everything to her stride.”