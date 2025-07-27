Suniel Shetty sparks fresh row, says ‘if husband is building career, wife needs to take care of child’, netizens react

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has once again landed in a controversy with his latest 'wife needs to take care of child’ remark. Previously, it was his "comfort of C-section” remark which earned him backlash on the internet. Now, he is being criticised once again for saying that a wife should understand and take care of their child while the husband is busy with his career.

Suniel Shetty on husband, wife's role During an interview, Suniel Shetty was asked how the concept of marriage has evolved over time.

He told Pinkvilla, “Aaj kal bachon mein patience hai hi nahi. Shaadi kuch time ke baad ek samjhauta hota hai, where you have to understand each other, live for each other. (Kids these days have no patience. Marriage, after a while, becomes a compromise, where you have to understand each other and live for one another).”

He went on to add how the wife's role should change after the arrival of a child in a family.

He added, “Phir ek bacha aata hai, aur patni ko yeh jaan na zaruri hai ki husband career banayega toh bache ko main dekh rahi hoon. Husband, of course, saath mein dekhega. Par aaj kal sab cheezon mein pressure bohot ho gaya hai. (Then a child comes into the picture, and the wife needs to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will need to take care of the child. Of course, the husband will also be involved. But these days, there is just too much pressure in everything)."

Suniel also acknowledged that much has changed over the years, pointing out how the virtual world now offers advice on everything, from parenting tips on being a mother or father to guidance on what to eat and how to live.

Internet reacts to Suniel Shetty's new statement His statement has received mixed reactions from the internet. Reacting to it, someone posted on Reddit and wrote, “He needs to stop talking.”

A user commented sarcastically, “I think he should try C-section in interviews since the delivery of his statements normally go wrong (sic).” “Bhai apni image khud hee kharab kar raha h (he is ruining his own image)... Sometimes being quiet is the wisest thing, doesn't their PR team advice them? Or even people around them…Bro should learn from his damad (sic).”

“After natural birth warrior story he is back with a male chauvinism anecdote! Seriously he should just stop talking (sic),” added another.

“He has turned out to be such an unlikable person,” one more wrote.