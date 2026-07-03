Sunil Pal claims he rejected ₹25 lakh offer to appear on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2

Comedian Sunil Pal has said that he declined an invitation to appear on the second season of comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent despite being offered ₹25 lakh, further escalating a public feud between the two performers that has dominated conversations around Indian comedy over the past year.

Sunil Pal says Samay Raina offered him ₹ 25 lakh to appear on India's Got Latent Speaking during an interaction with paparazzi in Mumbai, a video of which was later shared on Instagram on the social media account Cidhant, Pal alleged that Raina personally approached him to participate in the controversial comedy reality series. According to Pal, he refused the offer because he was unwilling to engage in the show's trademark use of explicit language.

Recalling the conversation, Pal said, "Usne baat ki toh ₹25 lakh dene ki, lekin maine kaha, 'Main gaali nahi dunga.' Usne kaha, 'Aap mat dena, lekin baaki sab toh...'"

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The veteran comedian's remarks come amid renewed attention surrounding India's Got Latent, which returned with its second season in June. The first episode featured guests Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

The programme, which streams on YouTube and Netflix, has built a substantial following among younger audiences while also attracting criticism for its provocative humour and frequent use of explicit language.

When did this feud begin? The public dispute between Pal and Raina dates back to early 2025, when Pal sharply criticised the first edition of India's Got Latent following its release on YouTube. At the time, he questioned the show's comedic merit and condemned its language and content.

Speaking to IANS during the controversy, Pal said, "Do not call them stand-up comedians. That would be an insult to real stand-up comedy. They are uneducated individuals who should be treated like terrorists."

The remarks triggered a wider debate within India's comedy community.

While several comedians defended Raina's style as representative of contemporary internet comedy, others expressed concern over the increasing normalisation of explicit language and shock humour in mainstream entertainment.

The rivalry between Pal and Raina became a talking point across social media platforms and entertainment programmes recently. Earlier this year, the pair appeared together on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they exchanged a series of barbed but humorous remarks in a segment built around their well-publicised feud.

During the appearance, Raina jokingly confronted Pal over his criticism, suggesting that he had expected support from a senior comedian. He also added that he had effectively learned abusive language from Pal's viral comment section himself.

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In another exchange, when host Kapil Sharma asked Pal why he notoriously wore casual slippers to a film premiere, Raina took a swipe at Pal by remarking that while the veteran comedian often wore slippers, he nevertheless ended up "getting hit by shoes" — a reference to the criticism Pal had faced following his public comments.