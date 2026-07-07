Sunita Ahuja reacts after Shilpa Shinde probe her about Govinda: ‘Even if he goes around cheating, I won’t leave…'

Actor Shilpa Shinde is the latest addition to the show, Lock Upp 2 and she has seemingly picked up fights already. Shinde had a big clash with Shivangi Joshi. Recently, it was Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja who gave a strong reaction to the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress after she bombarded her with questions involving Ahuja and Govinda's marital problems.

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Sunita Ahuja vs Shilpa Shinde Shilpa Shinde said that Sunita Ahuja is being misjudged by the fans as they are questioning her. She told Ram Kapoor, "I observed that when she is talking, she’s being misunderstood. You are not blunt. Govindaji has many fans, but they cannot question your comments about him. Do they know what you were thinking before making any decision?”

To this, Sunita Ahuja reacted with a straight face, "I am not blunt, but when you speak the truth, people cannot take it. I say, put yourself in my shoes and then judge me. They’ll know when they face it, they don’t need to lecture me. It is my life, my rules, and my husband. I can reprimand him. Even if he goes around cheating in ten places, I won’t leave him. I love him to my death.”

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“Even if Govinda has 50 affairs…” Later, Ahuja shared her discomfort around the situation and told Ram Kapoor that Shinde was trying to push her by commenting on her and Govinda's issue. Sunita Ahuja said, "Step into my shoes and see how it feels. He is my husband, let him do it. No one else has the right to speak; I am his wife. She has been sent inside to provoke us, and if she crosses the line, she will have it from me. Don’t you talk about my family. He is my husband, even if he has 50 affairs; what difference does it make to her?”

Reports from time to time suggested that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were heading for a divorce, ending their decades-long marriage.

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married on March 11, 1987, when Govinda was at the peak of his career. They have two kids- son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

Reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been separated for a long time; however, the couple denied the claims. Cheating rumours of Govinda took over the internet.

Also Read | After homophobic remarks, Ram Kapoor kisses Varun Laila Yadav on Lock Upp 2

Previously, Ahuja opened up about her relationship with Govinda and admitted that he had affairs. “We are openly discussing this now, who had thought about this 40 years back. He is a star, had countless flings over the years. But we were taught to remain quiet; we were told that once you are married, you leave that house only after death,” she candidly told inmates in the show.

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Sunita Ahuja breaks down Recently, Sunita Ahuja broke down on the show, refusing to eat. She alleged that even the food provided to the contestants wasn't good, recalling how Govinda had warned her against joining the show.

"We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like cow's piss. Added with some ***t too."

"Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn't mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done. Mere ko Chi Chi (what she calls Govinda) mana kar raha tha — mat ja, mat ja... Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main (whenever I have not listened to him, I have suffered). I don't even want to stay here."

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.