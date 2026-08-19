Sunita Ahuja takes back divorce case against Govinda, manager confirms: 'Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi...'

Sunita Ahuja was spotted at a family court in Mumbai on Wednesday alongside her son Yashvardhan Ahuja, once again fuelling speculation about her relationship with actor Govinda. When paparazzi questioned her about the visit, she replied, "Birthday manane aayi thi."
However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has clarified that there is no reason for concern. “Sab log darr kyu rahe hain. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai,” (Why is everyone getting worried? Sunita ji has withdrawn her case. This is something to be happy about), Sinha was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Reports had previously claimed that Sunita filed a divorce petition against Govinda at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The petition was filed under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion.
Addressing speculation over her appearance at the court, Sinha said, "Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein." (She appeared quite angry, so everyone must have thought that something was wrong, but everything is fine between the two of them now).
Sunita was contacted for a response but had not replied at the time of publication.
The development comes after Sunita recently referred to Govinda as a 'sugar daddy' while speaking about his reported closeness to his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. She had previously alleged publicly that Govinda was having an affair with the actress.
Govinda subsequently responded to the allegations, saying, "Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain.
Aur jab aap apna kaam kar rahi thi, chahe woh khaane ka show tha, chahe woh lockdown tha, Tina se kehkar dono shows mein aapne aise-vaise, yen-ken-prakaren mujhe bulvaya aur mujhse sevaayein lein. Khair, woh toh aapka haq hai."
He further said, "Aur jis waqt maine film shuru ki hai, aap ek bhi kasar nahin chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaaun, badnaam ho jaaun ya kuch aisa ho jaaye ki mera business na ho."
Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and have two children, Tina Ahuja, 37, and Yashvardhan Ahuja, 29. The couple's relationship has faced speculation about possible differences for several years.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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