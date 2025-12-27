Sunita Ahuja wants Govinda to end all controversies amid his affair reports, says he has no right for ‘fourth women’

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is hoping for better days next year. 2025 witnessed multiple rumours regarding Govinda and Ahuja's marriage. Earlier this year, the two were believed to be heading for a divorce.

Later, the couple dismissed the claims individually. However, reports about Govinda's alleged affair continued to surface from time to time.

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda's affair rumours with actress Amid this, Sunita Ahuja reacted to rumours of Govinda's extra-marital affair with an actress. Ahuja called 2025 a ‘bad year’ and told ETimes, "I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I've been hearing about Govinda's controversy that he is having an affair with a girl, but I know that she's not an actress because actresses don't do such bad things. She doesn't love him; she only wants his money."

Ahuja, who recently started vlogging on YouTube, shared that she wants to focus on work in 2026. Hoping for a change, she added, “I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026.”

She went on to continue and asserted that no woman other than her, Govinda's mother and Govinda-Sunita's daughter has any right in the actor's life.

“I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has a right to keep the fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda. I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work because even they are with him for money,” she said.

Govind and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours explained The divorce rumours between Govinda and Ahuja stemmed from a confession made by her. Previously, she revealed that she spent her birthdays alone for the last 12 years.

A post on Reddit went viral, claiming that the actor and Ahuja's divorce was a result of their strained relationship. Reportedly, the actor had an alleged extramarital affair with an unnamed young actress. Similar claims have been doing the rounds for a long time now.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for decades. They tied the knot on March 11, 1987, when Govinda was at the peak of his career.