No Trouble in Paradise: Sunita Ahuja and Govinda are not splitting up, clarifies her manager

Trouble in paradise? Rumours of divorce between Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife of 37 years, Sunita Ahuja, have been circulating. To get to the bottom of it, Live Mint reached out to Sunita's team.

“Govinda, Sunita's divorce rumours are not true” Sunita Ahuja's manager, Sadia Solkar, denied reports of their strained marriage, telling Mint, “This is not true.”

While Sunita's team refused to comment further on the topic, fans can expect an update from the couple soon.

This is the first official statement from Sunita Ahuja addressing the swirling divorce speculations between her and Govinda.

The update comes minutes after Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told HT City that the rumours have been blown out of proportion.

Sinha told HT, “Sunita ji ne jo recent interviews mein baatein boli hain, yeh unn sab ka nateeja hai. Unhone zyaada bol diya hai (The rumours began as a result of everything Sunita Ji has been saying in recent interviews. She might have said a bit too much. And you know Govinda sir… there is friction.”

“No, they are not involved as of now," he clarified regarding speculations about legal proceedings between Govinda and Sunita. "I urge everyone to wait for a day or two," he added.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are heading for a divorce, ending 37 years of their marriage. A post on Reddit also claimed that their separation was a result of their strained relationship due to the actor's alleged extra-marital affair with an unnamed young female actor.

Govinda and Sunita's love story began before he became a household name and rose to fame as the 90s superstar. Govinda met Sunita when his maternal uncle, Anand Singh, introduced him to her. Sunita's sister was married to the Tan-Badan filmmaker.

Govinda and Sunita secretly dated for almost three years before getting married. Govinda finally tied the knot with Sunita on March 11, 1987, breaking the hearts of his million female fans.