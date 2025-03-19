Sunita Williams’ return: Priyanka Chopra, R Madhavan, Chiranjeevi celebrate ’heroic homecoming’

On Tuesday, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth after a nine-month stay at the space station. The moment is historic considering their time in the space. Originally it was an eight-day mission, however, their time in space was extended due to a technical glitch in their spacecraft.

Celebs welcome Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Welcoming Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and lauded the former. She wrote, "Sunita Williams is proving once again that sky isn’t the limit.”

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi dedicated a special post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He shared, “WELCOME BACK TO EARTH Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore! HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING! Went for 8 days to space & returned after 286 days, after an astonishing 4577 orbits around earth! Your Story is unmatchably dramatic, utterly nerve-wracking, unbelievably nail baiting thriller & the greatest adventure ever. A true blue blockbuster! More power to you! @Astro_Suni Kudos to #SpaceXDragon #Crew9 for bringing them back ! #SunitaWilliams (sic).”

Actor R Madhavan shared a post on Instagram which read: “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered…. so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered… Great job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa and the entire crew. God bless you (sic).”

Actor Jackie Shroff added on X, "Enduring nine months in space demands exceptional patience, unwavering resilience, and an indomitable spirit of discovery."

Actors Sonu Sood, Manushi Chillar and Rakul Preet Singh also wished Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams upon their return.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's journey back to Earth Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were “rescued” by another astronaut Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.