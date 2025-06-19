Sunjay Kapur funeral: Karisma Kapoor gets emotional, Saif and Kareena attend last rites

Businessman Sunjay Kapur was cremated earlier today at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi. His family had issued a press note on Wednesday announcing the final rites, which were held today.

Karisma Kapoor was seen leaving for Delhi earlier in the day along with her children, Samaira and Kiaan. Shortly after, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted departing from the Mumbai airport to attend the funeral.

New visuals have now emerged, showing an emotional Karisma Kapoor comforting her children during the ceremony. The actress was seen paying her last respects alongside Samaira and Kiaan, as the family bid a heartfelt farewell to the late businessman.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also present at the funeral, standing by Karisma during the emotional moment. Kiaan was visibly upset and broke down at the funeral, while the family offered support.

According to the family’s press note, a prayer meeting will be held on Sunday, June 22, from 4 pm to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. The note was signed by Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, and their children Safira and Azarias. His children with Karisma Kapoor were also mentioned.