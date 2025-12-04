Sunjay Kapur ₹30,000 cr estate feud turns fierce - Priya Sachdev says Rani Kapur still gets ₹21 lakh every month

With the family battle over Sunjay Kapur’s estate intensifying, new details have emerged during the hearing in Delhi High Court. Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev hit back at her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur, claiming that she continues to draw over ₹21 lakh from the company and have her personal expenses covered, just as they were when Sunjay was alive.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Priya Sachdev's legal team claimed that Rani Kapur herself receives ₹21.5 lakh per month from AIPL, “and her personal expenses continue to be paid for exactly as they were when Sunjay was alive”.

The case centres on Sunjay Kapur's estate, valued at nearly ₹30,000 crore. Sunjay passed away on June 12 in the UK after collapsing during a polo match. His mother, Rani Kapur, has accused Priya of taking control of his assets immediately after his death and has questioned the authenticity and disclosure of the Will. Priya's side maintains that the plaintiffs' narrative has changed multiple times and lacks a factual or legal basis.