Sunjay Kapur's sister comes down harsh on Priya Sachdev, says 'Kiaan was born… Karisma was also working very hard...'

Amid the ongoing Sunjay Kapur's estate feud, the late businessman's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, attacked Priya Sachdev. Sunjay Kapur was married to Sachdev after parting ways with Karisma Kapoor. Talking about the family, Mandhira Kapur accused Sachdev of destroying his brother's marriage with Karisma Kapoor.

Sunjay Kapur's sister slams Priya Sachdev amid estate feud Talking to Vickey Lalwani on YouTube, Mandhira Kapur recalled the time when Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor had Kiaan. She said that he was “obsessed” with his kids.

Mandhira Kapur said, “For another woman to not care about a woman who's just had a child is in bad taste. To come and disrupt the family is in bad taste...You don't break up a happy marriage. Not even a happy marriage, you don't break up a marriage that is trying to work on keeping a family together. When you've got a child, you've just had another child, you step aside and say, 'You know what?' Or you encourage the man to go back and make it work. You don't destroy a marriage. And Lolo did not deserve that. Lolo was also working very hard to make this marriage work. She did not deserve what came to her.”

“Karisma and Sunjay should have made it work” Kapur's sister went on to claim that their late father Surinder Kapur, didn't support Priya Sachdev's relationship with her brother.

“I had a chat with my mother, my father, my sister, my brother-in-law in Goa. Dad was totally against Priya. He said, 'He can never marry her. I don't ever want to see her face. And they can't have children.' Nobody in this family stood by them getting married. Lolo had the children; she had everything. They should have made it work. She should have been allowed to have her husband,” Madhira Kapur added.

She said that only their mother, Rani Kapur, attended Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev's wedding in New York.

Sunjay Kapur's death and legal battle Sunjay Kapur passed away in London after suffering a heart attack during a polo match on June 12. His final rites were performed in Delhi, attended by his family, including Priya Sachdev. Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Samaira and Kiaan also attended the funeral.

A legal battle is currently underway over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

He was married to Karisma Kapoor till 2016, when their divorce was finalised. They had two kids-- Kiaan and Samaira.