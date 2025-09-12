Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate feud: Not just Karisma Kapoor, another ex-wife left out of will. Who is she?

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur's death was major news in India and abroad. What has become even more sensational is the inheritance feud over his ₹30,000 crore estate.

Sunjay Kapur's ₹ 30,000 crore inheritance feud It all began when Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdeva, produced his alleged will, dated March, at the Taj Hotel. Soon after, Kapur and his second wife Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, moved the Delhi High Court against Sachdeva over the inheritance. While Karisma is involved in the matter, she is not a plaintiff herself, but represents her children. However, she is not the only ex-wife of Sunjay Kapur who is excluded from the will.

Sunjay Kapur’s first wife Born in Delhi, Nandita Mahtani is a fashion designer, stylist, and well-known socialite. Coming from a business family, her brother Bharat Mahtani is a businessman with strong Bollywood connections – his 2010 wedding was attended by celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Karan Johar.

Apart from her marriage to Sunjay, Nandita was reportedly in a relationship with actor Dino Morea during the 2000s, briefly linked with Ranbir Kapoor, and later got engaged to Vidyut Jammwal before the two called it off in 2023. Her sister, Anu Mahtani, is married to billionaire Sanjay Hinduja.

Nandita married Sunjay Kapur in 1996, but the marriage lasted only four years, ending in divorce in 2000.

Sunjay Kapur's marriages After his separation from Mahtani, Sunjay Kapur married actor Karisma Kapoor. The couple welcomed two children—daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Their marriage ended in a messy legal battle, with the divorce finalized in 2016. A year later, Kapur tied the knot with Priya Sachdeva, with whom he had a son.

Why Nandita Mahtani is out of Sunjay Kapur's will Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer has clarified that the actor is not seeking any monetary benefit from the will, though she remains excluded from it. According to Hindustan Times, Sunjay Kapur had intended his inheritance to provide only for his children and immediate family members, deliberately excluding his ex-wives. This explains why neither Karisma Kapoor nor Nandita Mahtani is mentioned in the alleged will. Since Mahtani and Kapur did not have children together, she does not figure in the inheritance feud.

Along with Karisma’s two children, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also filed a suit against Priya Sachdeva. The court has directed Sachdeva to disclose the full details of her late husband’s assets. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on October 9.