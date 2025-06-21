Sunjay Kapur's final moments captured on camera, viral video shows CPR being administered

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12 while playing a polo match in London. The 52-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack after a bee flew into his mouth during the game, blocking his windpipe.

A video of the incident has now surfaced online, shared by close friend Ajit Nandal. The clip shows Kapur lying motionless on the ground while CPR is being performed, with rescue teams attempting to revive him on the field.

What Happened According to initial reports, Kapur was playing at the Guards Polo Club as part of team Aureus—of which he was also the patron. The match was against Sujan, a team owned by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

Witnesses said a bee flew into his mouth during play, causing him to choke and ask for the match to be stopped. He reportedly walked off the field but soon collapsed and suffered a heart attack. His company later confirmed the cause of death as a heart attack, without offering further details.

The incident was also confirmed by business consultant Suhel Seth, who told the media that Kapur began to feel breathless before collapsing.

Funeral in Delhi Sunjay Kapur’s funeral was held on 19 June in Delhi. Karisma Kapoor attended the last rites, along with their children Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present to pay their respects.

His final rites were delayed due to legal formalities related to his US citizenship. Ashok Sachdev, Kapur’s father-in-law, told NDTV that the body was brought back to India once the necessary paperwork was completed.