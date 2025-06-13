Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife; Not Karisma Kapoor or Priya Sachdev, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, engaged to Vidyut Jammwal

Sunjay Kapur, noted industrialist and Chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away, leaving behind a legacy in the automotive sector. Beyond business, he was a father of three and had been married three times. While many know him for his high-profile marriage and divorce with Karisma Kapoor, she wasn’t his first wife. Interestingly, his first wife also belonged to the film industry.

Sunjay Kapur's first wife Sunjay Kapur's first wife was fashion designer and stylist, Nandita Mahtani. She is known for styling celebrities like Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif and Gauri Khan among others.

Who is Nandita Mahtani Delhi-based Nandita married Sunjay in 1996. Their marriage lasted for four years before they parted ways. Their divorce was finalised in 2000.

Nandita Mahtani is among the notable names in the film industry. Hailing from a business family, Nandita is also a socialite, often seen hanging out with Bollywood celebrities. Her brother Bharat, a businessman, got married in 2010 in a star-studded ceremony. The wedding saw the presence of A-listers from the industry, including Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to Karan Johar and industrialist Harsh Goenka.

On the other hand, Nandita's sister Anu is the wife of billionaire Sanjay Hinduja.

Besides Sunjay, Nandita has reportedly dated actor Dino Morea in the 2000s. She has a fashion label, Playground with him.

Nandita was also linked with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's ex-wife Karisma Kapoor's cousin, Ranbir Kapoor for a brief period.

Talking about Nandita, Ranbir told The Quint in 2017, "All I can say is that while growing up, I was infatuated with her. I found her beautiful, simple and warm, so unlike the socialite she is made out to be. We went out for dinners, it was nothing serious. Mum knew I had a crush on her.”

Later, Nandita dated actor Vidyut Jammwal. The two got engaged on September 1, 2021, and announced the same on social media with photos from their engagement. They were seen posing at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Later, Vidyut and Nandita broke up sometime in 2023.

Meanwhile, Nandita did not react publicly to the news of Sunjay Kapur's death.

Sunjay Kapur's death Sunjay was 53 years old. Reportedly he swallowed a bee during a polo match. He died at the match in England after suffering a heart attack.

Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They filed for divorce in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. The two have two kids-- daughter, Samaira, born in 2005 and a son, Kiaan, born in 2011.