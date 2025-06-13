Sunjay Kapur's last post about Air India crash hours before death goes viral: ‘Life is so unpredictable’

Businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away hours after posting for the victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. He was the ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. He was 53.

Sunjay Kapur's last post about Air India crash goes viral Hours before his death, Sunjay extended condolences to those affected by the horrific Air India plane crash that left more than 200 people dead.

He had posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. (praying hands emoji) #planecrash.”

His post has now gone viral.

Internet reacts to Sunjay Kapur's last post Reacting to the irony of the situation, a user commented, “Little did Sunjay know when he was posting the above message as well as this below just three days back that his own time has come. Om shanti.”

“Life is just so unpredictable. Om Shanti. May you attain moksha,” added another.

One user also commented, “Few hours ago you were praying for others and now everyone is praying for you.”

Someone else also said, “How fragile this life is. How fleeting. We never know which goodbye will be the last. So love with your whole heart. Be kind not just to strangers, but especially to family. Because tomorrow isn’t promised, and today is all we truly have. Live gently, love deeply, and treat every day as a final gift.”

About three days ago, Sunjay also shared a post about life and its uncertainty. On social media, he had shared, “Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the “what ifs” to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the “why nots.””

As per multiple reports, Sunjay Kapur died while playing polo in England. He suffered a heart attack.

It is believed that he collapsed during the polo match on June 12.

His death was confirmed by author and columnist Suhel Seth, who posted on X: “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar. Om Shanti.”

Sunjay Kapur Sunjay Kapur was a popular Indian businessman and the son of industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur. He served as the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a prominent automotive technology company, and also held the position of President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India.

