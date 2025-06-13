Who is Sunjay Kapur's second wife Priya Sachdev? The model-actor he married after divorce with Karisma Kapoor

Businessman Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was the ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. He was 53. He is survived by his second wife, Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias.

Sunjay Kapur's death Sunjay died after swallowing a bee accidentally, which might have caused irritation, as per reports.

The news of Sunjay Kapur's death, the chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, was confirmed by the company earlier.

"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our esteemed Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12, 2025, in England, United Kingdom," Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They held a lavish wedding ceremony at the Kapoor family house, The Krishna Raj Bungalow.

Together, Sunjay and Karisma welcomed their first child, daughter Samaira on 11 March 2005. Later in 2011, their son Kiaan was born.

In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce which was highly publicised. After a long legal battle, the two finalised their divorce in 2016.

Who is Priya Sachdev A year after their divorce, Sunjay tied the knot again. He married model-turned-actor Priya Sachdev. They have a son, Azarias.

Hailing from Delhi, Priya Sachdev is a socialite. Daughter of car dealer Ashok Sachdev, Priya has a degree in business management from the London School of Economics.

She started her career in the entertainment industry in the 2000s as a model in several commercials and ads, including Kareena Kapoor's Lux Body Wash.

Later, Priya made her Bollywood debut which remained her only film to date. She starred in a supporting role in the 2005 Yash Raj film Neal 'n' Nikki. She starred as the lead actor Uday Chopra's on-screen love interest. The film also featured Kajol's sister, actor Tanishaa Mukherji.

Before Sunjay, Priya was married to American hotelier and actor Vikram Chatwal. They got hitched in 2006 and welcomed a child together, Safira Chatwal. In 2022, Priya and Vikram divorced.

Over the years, Sunjay was seen spending time with his kids from the first marriage.

Despite the divorce, Karisma and Sunjay came together last year to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. She had turned 18. Sunjay attended the get-together with his wife Priya and their son Azarius.

Sharing the pictures from his daughter's 18th birthday, Sunjay had posted on X, formerly Twitter, “A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you.”