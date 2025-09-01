Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol share heartfelt wishes on mother Prakash Kaurs birthday, check

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have shared heartwarming posts for their mother, Prakash Kaur, on her birthday.

The doting sons took to their Instagram handle and dedicated their messages, while also sharing adorable pictures.

"Happy Birthday, Mama. Love You," Sunny Deol wrote in his post, alongside pictures of himself happily posing with his mother.

Bobby Deol reacted to the post with heart emojis in the comments. The 'Animal' star shared a separate post and wrote, "Love you maa, happy birthday."

The first picture shows the actor sharing a warm hug with his mum, while the second one features both brothers clicking a selfie with her.

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 before making his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunn and Bobby, Dharmendra also shares daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with Hema Malini started growing, and in 1980, the two tied the knot.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have two daughters, Esha and Ahana, together.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the much-awaited release of 'Border 2', set to hit theatres worldwide on January 22, 2026. The actor recently shared a motion poster of the film, unveiling his look in the Indian soldier uniform.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' also features actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will be seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.' The preview of the show was released recently, showing him in the role of Ajay Talvar, "India's biggest superstar."