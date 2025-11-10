Sunny Deol hides face as he arrives with son Karan at hospital to visit Dharmendra, Salman Khan joins actor's family

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised for over a week now. On Monday evening, actor Sunny Deol was snapped arriving at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, where his father, Dharmendra, is admitted. Along with Sunny Deol was his son Karan Deol, who came to visit his ailing grandfather.

Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital.

Sunny Deol arrives to visit Dharmendra in hospital In a paparazzi video, Sunny Deol was seen covering his face using his hands as the media surrounded his vehicle at the hospital gate. Deol was sitting in the front seat, with a serious look. However, he quickly hid his face in an attempt to avoid cameras, it seems.

Watch:

Reacting to the video, fans extended prayers for Dharmendra and his family in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Fans worried about Dharmendra A worried user wrote, “Sab thik ha na (I hope everything is fine).” Another dropped praying hand emoji. Someone also wrote, “No one is bigger than a father in his life.”

Apart from Sunny and Karan Del, Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, also arrived at the hospital separately.

Sharing an update from the hospital, she told Hindustan Times that they are hoping for Dharmendra's recovery at the earliest. She said, “We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Dharmendra's health crisis: What we know so far Dharmendra is all set to turn 90 in December.

Ahead of his birthday, he was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on 31 October. While reports claimed that he was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness, later his team dismissed the claims.

They said that Dharmendra was hospitalised for a routine check-up.

His team's official statement mentioned: “There is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to worry about as he is absolutely fine.”

However, he has remained in the hospital since then.

Dharmendra not on ventilator: Sources On Monday, reports claimed that Dharmendra was in critical condition. Reportedly, he was put on ventilator support. However, sources close to Sunny Deol denied the claims.

A source told the Indian Express, “The whole ventilator news is fake. Dharmendra has been hospitalised for a week but he is not on a ventilator. Sunny Deol visited Dharmendra in the morning at the hospital and he is back now. If something like this would have happened, his entire family would have been in the hospital.”

An official statement from the actor's side was also shared on Monday. It said, “Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

