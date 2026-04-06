Sunny Deol meets Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj over meal, check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sunny Deol recently caught up with Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj and shared glimpses of their meeting with fans on social media.

Sunny Deol, who met the singer over a meal, took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share pictures from their meeting and also shared his thoughts about his love for Sartaaj's music. In his caption, the actor spoke about how he has been listening to the singer for a long time and often plays his songs. He also mentioned that he had reached out to Sartaaj earlier for his film.

"Ever since I first heard his music in 2021, his songs have stayed with me. I have a playlist of his songs which I am listing to most of the time. I had reached out to him for two songs for my special film Gabru, a film very close to my heart, both the songs have made the film even more beautiful, but we never got the chance to meet back then. Finally, we did, and spent a beautiful evening together. Truly love Sartaaj's music," read the caption of his post.

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Satinder also took to his social media handle to share pictures from their outing along with a heartfelt note for the 'Border' actor. In his message, he thanked Deol for visiting him and described the evening as peaceful and special.

"Thank you so much @iamsunnydeol bhaji for visiting & honouring me. It was such a soothing & warming atmosphere with your gracious & calm presence Love & respect always. Waheguru Charhdi-Kala rakkhan - Dr. Satinder Sartaaj," he wrote.

On the work front, Satinder Sartaaj has been basking in love for his recent song Jaiye Sajna from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.'