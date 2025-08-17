Sunny Deol on playing Lord Hanuman in ‘Ramayana’: It's going to be great

Veteran actor Sunny Deol is gearing up to take on one of the most iconic roles in Indian mythology — that of Lord Hanuman — in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious cinematic adaptation of ‘Ramayana’.

As the production gains momentum, Deol has opened up about the challenges and excitement surrounding the project, expressing high hopes for its visual and emotional impact.

Sunny Deol on playing Lord Hanuman Speaking to Zoom, Sunny Deol described the experience ahead as both thrilling and daunting.

“It will be exciting, it will be fun. It’s going to be great, it’s going to be beautiful,” he said, adding that while some nervousness is natural, it is also what fuels him.

“See, nervousness or fear, that factor is there. But that’s the beauty of it, because you have to find within yourself how you’re going to take up the challenge and how you’re going to live up to it. And you’re getting the opportunity to do it, and I’m very sure Amit, the producer, they’re doing a great job of it.”

Sunny Deol on ‘Ramayana’ raising the bar of cinema The actor confirmed that he will begin shooting shortly and expressed optimism that ‘Ramayana’ could raise the bar for Indian cinema in terms of visual storytelling.

“Because they are going to bring out those supernatural things and those effects on screen, which I hope, fingers crossed, are nothing less than what Hollywood has. I mean, how many times has it been made, and how many Ramlilas happen? When it comes to the big screen, the way all the actors involved in it are performing, I’m sure there will be justice to everything, and people will feel satisfied and enjoy the whole film,” he said.

Sunny Deol on working with Ranbir Kapoor Deol also praised his co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film.

“It’s going to be great because he’s such a fine actor, and he always takes up a project and lives it completely,” he remarked.

Directed by ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’ filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast that includes Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The epic saga is planned as a two-part feature, with the first instalment slated for release on Diwali 2026 and the second following a year later on Diwali 2027.