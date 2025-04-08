Sunny Deol opens up about playing Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: ‘It will be one of the most mega films’

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana saw an addition to the cast. Actor Sunny Deol will be starring as Hanuman in the film. The actor confirmed that he will be essaying the role of Hanuman alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

Sunny Deol joins Ramayana cast Confirming the role to News18, Sunny said, "I am working in Ramayan as Hanuman, yes that is true."

When asked whether he believes in God, Sunny told the portal, "Kon bhagwan mein nhi manta? Hum hai bhagwan k vajh se hai. (Who doesn’t believe in God? We are here because of him)." Talking along the lines of the role, he also revealed what has been challenging to him when offered the script. “For actors, we love challenging things because its fun. We have to nail the character and listen to our director. I immerse myself into my character so that people believe in it. I have not started shooting yet but it will be one of the most mega films,” the actor shared.

An official announcement from the film team regarding Sunny's casting is yet to arrive.

Ramayana Ramayana will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in the film. Actor Yash will be essaying the role of Ravana.

The film will release in two parts. While Ramayana Part One will hit the theatres in 2026, Part Two of the film is said to be released in 2027.

It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Ranbir Kapoor on Ramayana shoot Talking about the film, previously Ranbir told Deadline, "I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra...It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it's India's greatest story. And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram."