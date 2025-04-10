Sunny Deol recalls Darr feud with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Everyone knew who was right, I wasn’t upset’

Actor Sunny Deol opened up about his infamous fallout with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr release. Only a few days ago Sunny talked about reuniting with Shah Rukh onscreen. In the latest, he seemingly opened the old wound when talked about their feud. He asserted that ‘everyone knew who was right and who was wrong.’

Sunny Deol on his infamous fallout with Shah Rukh Khan Revisiting the conflict with Shah Rukh, Sunny said at the News18 Summit, “There are so many stars, I can work with any of them. I recently said that I worked with Shah Rukh in Darr, so I wouldn’t mind doing another film with him. Let’s see what we can do now.”

He further pressed about unresolved issues, the Gadar actor added, "I wasn’t upset as such. Whatever happened then, it happened, that time has passed. After that, everyone knew who was right and who was wrong, so it makes no sense to repeat it all over again. Otherwise, how will we move on?”

Sunny Deal vs Shah Rukh Khan: Darr controversy explained Reportedly, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan had a fallout after Shah Rukh's villainous character, Rahul received more praise than Sunny's role in their 1993 film Darr. Sunny was not pleased with the glorification of Shah Rukh's character who stalked Kiran (played by Juhi Chawla) while he was the actual hero of the film.

The incident led to a conflict between Sunny Deol and Yash Chopra who reportedly stopped working with each other. It is said that they did not speak with each other for years.

On the other hand, Sunny wasn't happy with the climax scene of the film as well.

Sunny on working with Shah Rukh Khan Overcoming their issues, Sunny recently expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh. When asked which actor he would like to share the screen with in a two-hero movie, Sunny recently told Pinkvilla, “I think anyone who is… Shah Rukh ke saath ek hi film ki thi. Toh ek aur kar sakte hain (I did only one film with Shah Rukh. So we can do another).”

Sunny Deol's Jaat Sunny's latest film, Jaat released in theatres on April 10. The film has received a positive response from viewers and some critics.