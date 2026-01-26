Sunny Deol’s Border 2 beats Dhurandhar movie: Box office collections on Day 3 see 50% jump

Border 2 has done the unthinkable. Dhurandhar’s historic run finally meets a true competitor. After 3 days, the Sunny Deol war drama has surpassed Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller in box office collections.
Border 2 opened strongly at the Indian box office. On Day 1 (Friday), the film collected ₹30 crore net. This figure rose to ₹36.5 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), showing a healthy growth of 21.67%.
The biggest jump came on Day 3 (Sunday). Box office collections surged to ₹54.5 crore, a sharp increase of nearly 50% (49.32%). By the end of its first weekend, the film recorded a solid total of ₹121 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.
With ₹121 crore net in just three days, Border 2 has become Sunny Deol’s second-highest Hindi net grosser. It has overtaken Jaat ( ₹88.72 crore).
Only Gadar 2, with a massive ₹525.7 crore net, remains ahead. This confirms Sunny Deol’s continued box office pull in large-scale action and patriotic cinema.
Dhurandhar, now the highest-grossing Hindi movie in India, delivered a strong box-office performance in its first three days of release.
The film opened well on its first Friday with an India net collection of ₹28 crore, lower than Border 2. The upward trend continued on Saturday, rising to ₹32 crore, a healthy jump of over 14%. Again, it was lower than Border 2 numbers.
Sunday saw a sharper surge, with collections touching ₹43 crore. Still, it was not ahead of Anurag Singh’s war movie. After Day 3, Dhurandhar’s box office collection was ₹103 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. Border 2 has beaten that number significantly.
Over its long theatrical run, however, Dhurandhar maintained steady footfalls. On Day 51, collections reduced to around ₹1 crore.
The estimated India net collection now stands at ₹832.05 crore. The India gross collection is around ₹998.2 crore. Overseas markets contributed ₹294 crore, taking the worldwide collection to approximately ₹1292.2 crore.
The interest in ‘Border 2’ surged on Google during its release (23-24 January):
Border 2 is now among the Top 10 Hindi originals with the highest 3-day box office collection. The list is dominated by sequels.
However, the top 2 are not sequels. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and then Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal earned ₹180.45 crore and ₹176.58 crore respectively in their opening three days. Both films crossed ₹900 crore worldwide.
Pathaan, another SRK movie released in 2023, also delivered a powerful ₹161 crore opening. It later crossed ₹1,055 crore globally. It follows five sequels.
Tiger 3 ( ₹144.50 crore) benefited from franchise value. Gadar 2 stands out with ₹134.88 crore, higher than Border 2. Then come Stree 2 ( ₹127.05 crore) and Singham Again ( ₹121.75 crore) ahead of Border 2.
Sanju ( ₹120.06 crore) and Chhaava ( ₹116.5 crore), not sequels, complete the Top 10 list.
