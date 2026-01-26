Subscribe

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 beats Dhurandhar movie: Box office collections on Day 3 see 50% jump

In just 3 days, Border 2 has become Sunny Deol's 2nd biggest movie in his Bollywood career. It has now surpassed Dhurandhar's 3-day box office collections. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Jan 2026, 07:32 AM IST
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 beats Dhurandhar movie: Box office collections on Day 3 see 50% jump(Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series/B62 Studios)

Border 2 has done the unthinkable. Dhurandhar’s historic run finally meets a true competitor. After 3 days, the Sunny Deol war drama has surpassed Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller in box office collections.

Border 2 opened strongly at the Indian box office. On Day 1 (Friday), the film collected 30 crore net. This figure rose to 36.5 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), showing a healthy growth of 21.67%.

The biggest jump came on Day 3 (Sunday). Box office collections surged to 54.5 crore, a sharp increase of nearly 50% (49.32%). By the end of its first weekend, the film recorded a solid total of 121 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

With 121 crore net in just three days, Border 2 has become Sunny Deol’s second-highest Hindi net grosser. It has overtaken Jaat ( 88.72 crore).

Only Gadar 2, with a massive 525.7 crore net, remains ahead. This confirms Sunny Deol’s continued box office pull in large-scale action and patriotic cinema.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar, now the highest-grossing Hindi movie in India, delivered a strong box-office performance in its first three days of release.

The film opened well on its first Friday with an India net collection of 28 crore, lower than Border 2. The upward trend continued on Saturday, rising to 32 crore, a healthy jump of over 14%. Again, it was lower than Border 2 numbers.

Sunday saw a sharper surge, with collections touching 43 crore. Still, it was not ahead of Anurag Singh’s war movie. After Day 3, Dhurandhar’s box office collection was 103 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. Border 2 has beaten that number significantly.

Over its long theatrical run, however, Dhurandhar maintained steady footfalls. On Day 51, collections reduced to around 1 crore.

The estimated India net collection now stands at 832.05 crore. The India gross collection is around 998.2 crore. Overseas markets contributed 294 crore, taking the worldwide collection to approximately 1292.2 crore.

The interest in ‘Border 2’ surged on Google during its release (23-24 January):

Highest 3-day box office collection

Border 2 is now among the Top 10 Hindi originals with the highest 3-day box office collection. The list is dominated by sequels.

However, the top 2 are not sequels. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and then Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal earned 180.45 crore and 176.58 crore respectively in their opening three days. Both films crossed 900 crore worldwide.

Pathaan, another SRK movie released in 2023, also delivered a powerful 161 crore opening. It later crossed 1,055 crore globally. It follows five sequels.

Tiger 3 ( 144.50 crore) benefited from franchise value. Gadar 2 stands out with 134.88 crore, higher than Border 2. Then come Stree 2 ( 127.05 crore) and Singham Again ( 121.75 crore) ahead of Border 2.

Sanju ( 120.06 crore) and Chhaava ( 116.5 crore), not sequels, complete the Top 10 list.

 
 
Entertainment
